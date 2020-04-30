A driver was heading for home in Brighton in a camper van he had collected in Tenby yesterday (Wednesday).

Police who pulled over the large van on the A477 at Red Roses found that the man at the wheel had travelled to Tenby on the train from Brighton that morning.

Posting on Twitter, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit added: "He was in the process of completing the 270-mile return journey. Freel admitted this wasn't essential travel, reported accordingly.!

Officers added that traffic volume 'appears generally quiet' as they continue their patrols through Pembrokeshire, and thanked those who continue to adhere to the guidelines.