PEOPLE are being warned not to be taken in by a coronavirus-related Facebook and phone scam offering 'free money'.

Scammers claiming to be from a business called DFID are targeting social media accounts and are also ‘friend requesting’ people from the person’s ‘friend’ list.

The fake company offers ‘free money’ to help people who are experiencing difficulty as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, claiming that grants of up to £2,000 are available

The scammer then asks the person to fill out a form with their personal details.

Some residents and businesses have also received phone calls from the fake company.

Dyfed Powys Police Cyber Protect officer, DC Gareth Jordan said: “This is another form of phishing where criminals will look to lure a victim in with an offer that sounds fantastic. Once the victim is on the line, the criminal will start the process of retrieving as many details as they can.

"They then use these details to gain the trust from other unsuspecting individuals and pretend to be the person they have just stolen details from.

"If you’re able to check the validity of any company phoning or messaging you by doing your own research online. Google the company online and see if anyone else has heard from them. Use the internet to check the number they are calling from - www.who-called.co.uk is a good site to check suspicious phone numbers. Don’t get hurried into making decisions or giving out details and hang up if you are not sure.

"If it seems too good to be true it usually is.”

Trading standards teams in Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire are warning members of the public contacted by the scammers not to respond and report the incident to Facebook and to the Consumer Advice helpline on 0808 223 1133 (or 0808 223 1144 for the Welsh-speaking service).