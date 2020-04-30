FOUR more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pembrokeshire, taking the county’s total to 210.

183 new cases have been confirmed in Wales today (Thursday, April 30), while 22 more people have died because of the virus.

One more case has been confirmed in Ceredigion and another seven have been confirmed in Carmarthenshire.

Dr Robin Howe, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “The testing centre in the Carmarthen Showground opens today. The centre will provide drive-through testing for critical workers in west Wales. This will support other existing testing centres across west Wales, which also provide tests for NHS staff and critical workers, including the police, fire and ambulance services, care homes and other local authority staff.

“Based on the new case numbers there is emerging evidence suggesting a levelling-off in the number of new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Wales, which may be an indication of the effectiveness of lockdown measures. However, it is still too early to tell for sure, and it is too soon to end the current social distancing rules.

“Public Health Wales fully supports the First Minister’s announcement (24 April) on revised stay-at-home regulations. The changes supplement the rules already in force but they respond to some challenges being faced in parts of the country and by families throughout Wales. The message has not changed – anyone can get coronavirus, anyone can spread it. Stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives. You can view the revised regulations here.

“Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is still circulating in every part of Wales, and the single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home. We want to thank every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

"While emphasising the importance of staying at home, we also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible.

“For parents, if your child is unwell and you are concerned you should seek help. If you have urgent dental pain, you should still call your dentist. If you have a health complaint that is worrying you and will not go away, you should call your GP practice. If you or a family member are seriously ill or injured, you should dial 999 or attend your nearest Emergency Department.

“Public Health Wales continues to support the implementation of the Critical Workers Testing Policy to make sure we use the current testing capacity in Wales to the full, ensuring we test the right people, at the right time, in the right place, to reduce the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We will be increasing our testing capacity in the weeks and months to come and it will be essential for us to exploit all possible technology to create a streamlined and digitally enabled process to support this. The recommendations in the Minister’s review will be helpful in achieving this.

“We are encouraging everyone to download the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Symptom Tracker app, which has been supported by Welsh Government. The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit covid.joinzoe.com.

“Public Health Wales is working to address the negative impact of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the social, mental and physical wellbeing of people in Wales. Our latest campaign, ‘How are you doing?’ is now live and offering practical advice from phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing.

“We know that staying at home can be hard especially when the weather is nice, but members of the public must adhere to social distancing rules about staying at home, and away from others. These rules have recently been revised by the Welsh Government and are available on the Welsh Government website.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”