A DISNEY-themed grocery delivery has been bringing lockdown smiles today (Thursday).

Mickey and Minnie Mouse arrived at a social distance to cheer up youngsters with gifts of goodies, as well as unloading their family’s shopping.

The children’s favourites took to the delivery run from Spar of Narberth, with staff members Kayleigh Kitts and Stuart Batley dressing up as Mickey and Minnie respectively.

Kayleigh has been busy working in her home community at Devon Drive, Pembroke to organise lockdown events, and was donated character costumes from Cheeky Chimps of Pembroke Dock.

“So we decided to bring the characters of Minnie and Mickey to Narberth and district to do our home deliveries,” said store manager Carl John. “We had a lot of interest in this, and had great fun.

“With the weather changing and the lockdown extending, we thought it was a great idea to entertain the children.”

The Disney delivery follows on from the success of the shop’s Easter egg drop by the Easter Bunny, and character themes continue next Thursday, with Olaf from Frozen doing the rounds.

Although there is usually a minimum spend on home orders, Carl has decided that this will not apply to Thursday deliveries within a six-mile radius so that parents and carers can buy treats for their youngsters.

Items which can be ordered will be displayed on social media groups and on the Spar-Narberth Facebook group.

Carl added his thanks to his team for their support during these difficult times, and added: “It is great to be giving back to the community of Narberth.”