SOME unhappy campers in Tenby were sent packing back to Hereford yesterday (Thursday), £430 the poorer.

Police found that the would-be holidaymakers had not only defied lockdown rules, but had driven into a closed car park and got stuck in sand.

Tenby Neighbourhood Policing Team, posted a picture of the car on Twitter and said: "Travelling from Hereford to go camping is not an essential journey.

"Moving signs from a closed car park resulted in this car getting stuck.

"This trip resulted in fines and costs of £430 and a return home.

"Please ensure all travel is essential."

Meanwhile, Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit reported last night: "Over 300 miles of patrols and numerous stop checks conducted throughout the late afternoon/early evening.

"Bar the one drug drive arrest, everyone stopped was adhering to the travel guidelines."