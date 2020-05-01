COME out come out wherever you are.

MPs have had an extra £10k for ‘working’ from home! (Oh how the one per cent live).

But, I have not heard from neither of my MPs (Simon Hart and Stephen Crabb).

I was concerned, so I have emailed them, twice. I have not heard back from them.

I hope they are okay in their moated domains, during lockdown.

It must be tough to be locked in their mansions.

Maybe, that's why MPs have not had the time to get in touch with their employers, the electorate.

Maybe they are distancing from their new computers in fear of catching any viruses emitting from them.

NAME AND ADDRESS SUPPLIED