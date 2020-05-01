HOPES have been dashed that a Pembrokeshire postbox may be painted in NHS-tribute blue by the Royal Mail.

It was announced today (Friday) that only five of the special postboxes are in existence throughout the UK, with just one in Wales, close to the University Hospital of Wales.

The others, also located close to hospitals, are in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.

They all carry the message Thank You NHS.

Royal Mail's gesture is in support of the NHS and their exceptional service across the UK during the coronavirus crisis.

The postboxes were chosen to ensure the representation of all four UK countries and to commemorate the Trafford General Hospital, the birthplace of the NHS, founded by Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan in Manchester in July 1948.

The Royal Mail's Shane O’Riordain said: “We are showing our support and thanks to the many NHS workers across the UK who are working tirelessly to help those affected by the coronavirus crisis. The special blue postboxes are a small token of our thanks for the exceptional service NHS workers are providing across all four UK nations.

“At Royal Mail, we are working hard to deliver the most comprehensive service we can to all our customers in challenging circumstances.

"We understand that the Universal Postal Service provides a lifeline to businesses and communities everywhere during the coronavirus crisis. We are working closely with pharmacy companies and NHS trusts across the UK. And we are delivering many prescriptions and hospital appointments. This is a key priority for us.#

"We would like to thank all our colleagues across the UK for helping to keep the nation connected in such challenging circumstances.”