STENA Europe will sound its horn at midday today (Friday) as part of an initiative to show support and gratitude for seafarers around the world.

More than 1.6 million men and women are keyworkers in keeping vital supply lines open between countries during the pandemic COVID-19.

By joining this initiative by the International Chamber of Commerce initiative, Stena Line said it wanted to recognize the contributions of seafarers during the pandemic.

"As one of the biggest ferry operator worldwide, we're operating 30 ferries on 18 routes across Europe, supporting societies and keeping vital supply lines open 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the pandemic," said a spokesman.

"We keep on sailing because you keep on doing a great job."

The horn will be sounded at length at midday and Stena is asking local people their car horns in reply.