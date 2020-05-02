IT is with much sadness that on April 20 the death was announced of Radio Caroline's founder, Ronan O'Rahilly .

But his dream lives on and over the weekend of May 9-10, Radio Caroline link up with Manx Radio for their monthly broadcast.

In these trying times, grab the old transistor radio and tune in to 1368khz AM MW from 10.30am on Saturday until 9pm on Sunday.

Once again, unnecessary travel restrictions apply, meaning the studios aboard the radio ship Ross Revenge will not be used.

Shore-based studios will be used instead but the atmosphere created by the enthusiastic presenters will be the same.

The programmes can also be heard online via the Radio Caroline / Manx Radio websites, on smart speakers, DAB in certain area of the UK,,and smart phones.

Put a smile back on your face by tuning in to musical memories from the 1960s, 70s, 80s and some from the 1990s.

Stay in good health.

KEVIN DAVIES,

Simpson Cross