FOLLOWING a period when works on the county’s roads have been confined to emergency repairs, Pembrokeshire County Council will next week start to resume some of its core highway maintenance activities.

This will initially focus on essential works such as road repairs and patching, in preparation for this year’s surface dressing programme, together with some carriageway resurfacing.

It is essential that the patching resumes at this stage to ensure that the roads are ready for dressing later in the summer.

To enable this operation to proceed it will be necessary to carry out verge cutting, road siding or weed treatment in some locations.

The period of lockdown also presents an opportunity to carry out some maintenance works on busier roads where normally this would result in unacceptable delays or disruption to the public.

Cllr Phil Baker, Cabinet member for infrastructure, licensing and major events said: “When carrying out works all our internal workforce and external contractors will be required to adhere strictly with social distancing guidance together with approved risk assessments, safe methods of working and specific Covid-19 guidelines issued to the construction sector on site operating procedures.

“This work is proceeding in accordance with the directives of both the UK and Welsh Governments who view the transport and construction sectors, including the maintenance of our road networks, as core to the country’s economy and to its response and recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ongoing maintenance and operation of our road network is critical to ensure our roads remain safe for people to travel on for essential journeys, for the emergency services and for the delivery of goods and supplies.”