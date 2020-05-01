FISHGUARD and District Round Table is asking any local groups or organisations struggling to get protective visors to get in touch with them.

The Round Table is looking to distribute visors made by the Crymych Community Project to anyone in the area that needs them.

As reported in the Western Telegraph last month, the Crymych Community Project, has been set up to make protective visors for frontline staff and key workers..

It was initiated by Mathew Parry, boss at Frenni Transport in Crymych, who came up with the plan and simple design for the protective visors and then used the Crymych Community Project Facebook page to promote the initiative and get people on board to help.

So far the project has raised more that £27,000 and made tens of thousands of visors to distribute.

Fishguard and District Round Table is looking to distribute the visors into our local area and is asking anyone who knows of groups and organisations that are struggling to source them to get in touch via the Facebook page.

"If you know of any groups or organisations that are struggling to source protective visors please get in touch," said a spokesman.