THOUSANDS of pounds to give frontline workers in Pembrokeshire a boost are being raised through online raffles backed by their supporters.

Karen Wilson of Hundleton now has over 900 members on her Facebook page ‘Raffles and donations for our local key workers and organisations’.

No stranger to raising money for charities and good causes through her work as a medium, Karen, 55, said: "I wanted to do by bit in this situation, so my concern at the moment is to raise money for those people on the frontline in Pembrokeshire who are helping us through this year of change.”

Each week, Karen chooses a different good cause to benefit from the raffle and these have included Withybush Hospital intensive care unit, the Care at Home teams based at the South Pembs Hospital, Crymych District Nurses, Paul Sartori, Withybush theatre recovery staff, Pembroke Dock postal workers, Pembrokeshire's community nursing service's acute response team, Pembrokeshire County Council home support services team, workers at school hubs in Milford Haven and Tenby and Monkton Spar shop.

The response has enabled cash donations, self-care supplies such as bottles of water,lip balm and hand cream and the always-welcome edible treats to be delivered to hundreds of people, with Karen also being given two Kindles to help patients in Withybush ICU and the Sunderland Ward at South Pembs Hospital communicate with their loved ones.

Karen’s final raffle, due to get underway next week ,set to be the biggest fund-raiser yet and tickets are £5 for a variety of prizes which include a holiday for six people to Ireland.

“People have been amazing with their support so far, and shows that this has got the potential to raise thousands,” she said. “I’m now asking for nominations for the good causes to benefit.”

Nominations can be made through the raffle page on Facebook, which also gives online payment details,and the draw will be made live with a random number generated by Alexa.