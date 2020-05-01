FAMILIES of 750 children in Pembrokeshire are holding up their free school meal payments because they have not given their bank details to the county council.

In a message to parents and guardians, a council spokesman said: "The authority understands that some people have been wary of this process, but the council emphasises that the email address and phone number below are managed by the county council and are safe and secure.

"The sooner your bank details are received, the sooner the money you are entitled to can be paid.

"If you haven’t had a letter from the council about this, or you need another one, please email fsmpayments@pembrokeshire.gov.uk, or telephone 01437 775250 as soon as possible.

"Please ensure ALL details on the form, including National Insurance number, are completed before returning.

"Please get in touch as soon as possible."

Yesterday (Thursday), the council issued 1410 payments to the bank accounts of families with children eligible for free school meals.

The money provides for 2650 children and the council thanked county schools for supporting the effort to organise the payment.

The payment was for the period May 4 to 15, at the rate of £3.90 per child per weekday, and going-forward payments will be made fortnightly.

Payments will be credited to parents/ guardians on Monday May 4.