PRESELI Pembrokeshire Assembly Member Paul Davies has called on the Welsh Government to provide assurances that published information in relation to the number of Covid-19 deaths in the local health board area is accurate and up-to-date.

This follows the news that Hywel Dda University Health Board has under-reported the number of deaths in the Health Board area.

On April 28, the number of coronavirus deaths reported in the Hywel Dda Health Board area has been under-reported by 31, Public Health Wales said.

Dr Giri Shankar, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Public Health Wales can confirm that the data supplied by the Hywel Dda University Health Board has not been consistent in reporting deaths caused by Covid-19.

“This has resulted in an under-reporting of deaths (31 cases—that data is currently being validated by Public Health Wales) up to April 24.”

Mr Davies said: “It’s absolutely crucial that the public can have confidence that any figures that are in the public domain are accurate and up-to-date and it’s deeply worrying that it hasn’t been the case so far.

“We know that whilst the protocol was shared amongst clinicians, this was not embedded consistently across the health board area and so lessons must be learnt and local quality assurance must take place.

“Many people across Pembrokeshire are rightly frustrated and angry that this has happened and so it’s essential that checks are in place to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“I will of course, continue to monitor this matter and do all that I can to see that when data is reported, it’s precise, so that the people of Pembrokeshire can be confident that they’re getting an accurate picture of the impact of Covid-19 on our communities.”

As of today, May 1, 39 people have died of coronavirus in Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire, the area covered by Hywel Dda University Health Board.

These figures only include deaths of individuals who were laboratory confirmed with Covid-19.