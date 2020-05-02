VE Day after 2,094 days of war - it was finally over.

So declared the Western Telegraph and Cymric Times under its bold headline in the issue of Thursday May 10, 1945 – ‘Germany’s Unconditional Surrender’.

This is how the Telegraph reflected on how news of the long hoped-for end of the war in Europe was received:

“The official news of the surrender was received quietly; actually it came as a sort of anti-climax. There were no wild scenes of boisterousness; no signs of ‘whoopee’. Pembrokeshire accepted the news calmly and with little or no revelry.

“Flags, with the Union Jack prominent, were soon flying from public buildings, business premises and houses; colourful streamers crossed some of the streets but these provided the only note of pageantry.

“People stood in groups discussing the good news, but the atmosphere generally was that of thankfulness rather than jubilation. Naturally there was joy in the hearts that the conflict was over, but people in their joyfulness forgot not those of their neighbours who mourned and those who still had their husbands fighting in the Far East. Many wept tears of gladness; many others shed tears of sorrow……”

Photographs from the archive of the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre this week feature celebrations to mark VE-Day 75 years ago. Two of Pembroke Dock’s streets are included and readers are asked to identify which they are.

All photos from the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre Archive