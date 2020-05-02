The Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit has been busy overnight, stopping multiple drivers who had travelled into the county.

One delivery driver was discovered to have a warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear at court in Reading.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Vehicle from the Bristol area stop checked during our checks at Penblewin this afternoon.

"Checks on the driver showed him to be wanted on warrant for failing to appear at court in the Reading area.

"He was also subjected to a roadside drug swab which he failed, testing positive for cannabis.

"Blood samples taken accordingly at custody.

"Whilst he has been released under investigation pending those results he’ll be spending the night in custody, to be put before court tomorrow regarding the warrant."

The driver's vehicle was also taken off the road due to its condition.

An officer said: "Despite its handbrake being applied and the reverse gear engaged, it was still rolling down the slight incline it had pulled over on."

A car register in the Manchester area was stopped in Pentlepoir, with the occupants telling officers they had just finished work in Bristol and were going to Tenby to "look at the Beach".

Both were reported for non-essential travel and the was vehicle turned around.

The road policing team also stopped multiple drivers who tested positive for drug use, including a woman in Pembroke who tested positive for cocaine, and a man in New Hedges who tested positive for cannabis.