GWYNDAF Lewis is running more than 30 miles tomorrow (Saturday, May 2) in memory of his mother Undeg, who sadly died from coronavirus earlier this month at the aged of 59.

Mrs Lewis, a mum of three from Efailwen, was well known throughout the Crymych area having worked at Siop y Frenni and as long-serving clerk at Crymych Community Council.

Originally from Saron, near Newcastle Emlyn, was also secretary of Y Cardi Bach, a community newspaper for the local area.

Gwyndaf, 25, only announced he was doing the 50km run on Tuesday and has already raised more than £7,000 for Glangwili Hospital’s intensive care staff in Carmarthen, who looked after Mrs Lewis.

Gwyndaf has set himself the challenge of running 32 times round nearby Feidr Sion, which is around a mile for each lap. His father Tudur and brother Rhodri will be cycling part of the route with him, to show support.

And also cheering him on will be sister Nia in Bangor.

Gwyndaf said: “Unfortunately, 2020 has seen the world face difficult times due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. But worse of all, we as a family have lost a loved one, Mam. She was taken away from us at only 59 years old with so much to look forward to. It has been confirmed that it was Covid 19. So, this is for Mam.

“We wanted to say thank you to the ICU staff at Glangwili for the amazing dedication and care shown to our mother while she was there.”

Although Gwyndaf has run marathons and done an Ironman challenge in the past, he knows the 50k run will be a tough one, especially because he has been in self-isolation for a month, following his mother’s diagnosis, and unable to train.

If you would like to support Gwyndaf and his family, click here

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/her50k-gwyndaf