Fines have been issued after people were caught being sick and urinated against the door to the Tenby Inshore Lifeboat Station last night (Friday, May 1).

Dyfed-Powys police said: "This is unacceptable behaviour and with the current Covid-19 pandemic the crews shouldn’t have to worry about such hygiene issues when called upon for an emergency.

"The members involved with this incident were dealt with accordingly by local officers and fined.

"Please stay home stay safe."

Tenby RNLI took to Twitter to thank Dyfed-Powys Police for their swift response to the incident.