A MYSTERIOUS large stone in a field in Haverfordwest has left one resident wondering what it is for.

Graham discovered the stone, which he estimates to be about three feet tall, during a daily walk in a field behind Withybush Hospital.

“There are no other stones like it in the area, unless I’ve missed them,” Graham said.

“It’s clearly been there a long time but I haven’t got a clue how long.

“It’s standing up, so it was clearly placed there - I’m just not sure why.

“My guess is its some sort of standing stone, but I really want to know for certain.”

So interested was Graham in the stone that he did some investigation when he got home.

“First thing I did was look at the ordnance survey maps, but I couldn’t see anything where the stone was.

“A friend told me about the Royal Commission for Historical Monuments in Wales website, which proved to be interesting, but sadly also turned up no leads.”

Graham is now asking the community to get in touch if they know why the stone was placed there.

“I’ve always been a curious person and I can’t let it go now I’ve started looking,” he said.

“If anyone is able to help me solve this mystery it would be greatly appreciated.

Graham said finding the stone was one of the benefits of the lockdown.

“I’ve started exploring a bit closer to home than I normally would.

“I’d never been in that field before and never would have noticed the stone if it weren’t for the current situation.

“My regular walking spots have become a bit more crowded recently, so I thought I would a explore a bit further a field, as it were.

“I wonder if other people are discovering their own little mysteries?”

Are you able to help Graham with the mysterious stone? Have you discovered your own mystery during a lockdown walk? Send any information to gpt@westerntelegraph.co.uk