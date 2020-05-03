Drivers 'out for a spin' to Tenby were among those fined yesterday (Saturday, May 2), for ignoring the lockdown rules.

Police have been carrying out stop checks throughout the county to ensure people are travelling in accordance with the lockdown rules.

One vehicle from the Pontypridd area was stopped on the A477 at Llanteg.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Occupants, who were apologetic, stated they were going to Tenby for a spin, as they were bored in the house.

"Both reported for non essential travel, vehicle escorted out of Pembrokeshire."

A second driver, this time from Llanelli, was also stopped while out for a driver.

The driver told police that they were 'out for a spin due to being bored'.

One driver from Treorchy was found to have valid reasons for travel, however police were concerned about the way the driver was acting.

"Given the drivers demeanour he was subjected to a drug swab, testing positive for cocaine," Police said.

"Blood samples taken at custody, released under investigation pending results."