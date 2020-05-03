Eleven new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Pembrokeshire, the latest Public Health Wales (PHW) figures reveal.

There have now been 224 cases of coronavirus identified in Pembrokeshire.

Across the Hywel Dda Health board there have been 14 new cases in Carmarthenshire, for a total 496, and 1 new case in Ceredigion, bringing the total to 37.

Across Wales 174 cases have been reported in Wales, for a total of 10,329.

PHW said 14 deaths were reported to them yesterday, bringing the total to 983.

1,198 tests were carried out yesterday.

Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “We seem to have passed the peak and flattened the curve of new cases of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wales, which appears to be an indication of the effectiveness of lockdown measures. We are currently working with Welsh Government to determine the best approach for when the lockdown is eventually eased.

“In the meantime, social distancing rules remain in effect. Public Health Wales fully supports Welsh Government’s revised stay-at-home regulations. The message has not changed - anyone can get coronavirus, anyone can spread it. Stay home, protect the NHS, and save lives.

“Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) is still circulating in every part of Wales, and the single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home. We want to thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

"While emphasising the importance of staying at home, we also want to reinforce the message from NHS Wales that urgent and emergency care services for physical and mental health are still open and accessible.

“For parents, if your child is unwell and you are concerned you should seek help. If you have urgent dental pain you should still call your dentist. If you have a health complaint that is worrying you and won’t go away you should call your GP practice. If you or a family member are seriously ill or injured you should dial 999 or attend your nearest Emergency Department.

“Public Health Wales continues to support the implementation of the Critical Workers Testing Policy to make sure we use the current testing capacity in Wales to the full, ensuring we test the right people, at the right time, in the right place, to reduce the spread of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19).

“We will be increasing our testing capacity in the weeks and months to come and it will be essential for us to exploit all possible technology to create a streamlined and digitally enabled process to support this. The recommendations in the Minister’s review will be helpful in achieving this.

“We are encouraging everyone to download the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) Symptom Tracker app, which has been supported by Welsh Government. The app allows users to log daily symptoms to help build a clearer picture of how the virus is affecting people. For more information, including how to download the app, visit Covid.joinzoe.com.

“Public Health Wales is working to address the negative impact of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) on the social, mental and physical wellbeing of people in Wales. Our latest campaign, ‘How are you doing?’ is now live and offering practical advice from phw.nhs.wales/howareyoudoing.

“People no longer need to contact NHS 111 if they think they may have contracted Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). Information about the symptoms to look out for is available on the Public Health Wales website, or members of the public can use the NHS Wales symptom checker.

“Anyone with a suspected coronavirus illness should not go to a GP surgery, pharmacy or hospital. They should only contact NHS 111 if they feel they cannot cope with their symptoms at home, their condition gets worse, or their symptoms do not get better after seven days.

“Only call 999 if you are experiencing a life-threatening emergency, do not call 999 just because you are on hold to 111. We appreciate that 111 lines are busy, but you will get through after a wait.”