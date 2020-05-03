Pembrokeshire is blessed with some of the finest beaches and coastal walks in the world, but how well do you really know Pembrokeshire?

We've picked 17 Pembrokeshire locations and landmarks aerial photos, can you name them all?

The photos, provided by Gareth Davies Photography, show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer - maybe you'll even find a new spot to visit when lockdown is over.

Good luck!

1. Let's start out with an easy one:



2. Smallest in the UK:



3. This was once a private beach:



4. This one should be easy peasy:



5. What's the name of the building in the centre?



6. Can you name both places?



7. Once a prosperous harbour:



8. This area was once known for selling medical leeches:



9. Name that island:



10. A guiding light:



11. Around half the world's Manx Shearwaters nest here:



12. Can you solve this one?



13. A tough one:



14. This bay is the tops:



15. Any guesses?



16. I'd have no idea:



17. What's this beach called?



Now for the answers:

1. Tenby

2. St Davids

3. Barafundle Bay

4. The Blue Lagoon

5. Caldey Island

6. Pembroke Dock and Neyland

7. Porthgain

8. Marloes

9. Ramsey Island

10. Strumble Head

11. Skomer Island

12. Solva

13. Dale

14. Sandtop Bay on Caldey Island

15. St Ann's Head

16. Skrinkle Haven Beach

17. Monkstone Beach

So, how did you do?


