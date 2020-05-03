Pembrokeshire is blessed with some of the finest beaches and coastal walks in the world, but how well do you really know Pembrokeshire? 

We've picked 17 Pembrokeshire locations and landmarks aerial photos, can you name them all?

The photos, provided by Gareth Davies Photography, show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer - maybe you'll even find a new spot to visit when lockdown is over.

Good luck!

 

1. Let's start out with an easy one:
Western Telegraph:
All Pictures: Gareth Davies Photography

2. Smallest in the UK:
Western Telegraph:

3. This was once a private beach:
Western Telegraph:

4. This one should be easy peasy:
Western Telegraph:

5. What's the name of the building in the centre?
Western Telegraph:

6. Can you name both places? 
Western Telegraph:

7. Once a prosperous harbour:
Western Telegraph:

8. This area was once known for selling medical leeches:
Western Telegraph:

9. Name that island:
Western Telegraph:

10. A guiding light:
Western Telegraph:

11. Around half the world's Manx Shearwaters nest here:
Western Telegraph:

12. Can you solve this one?
Western Telegraph:

13. A tough one:
Western Telegraph:

14. This bay is the tops:
Western Telegraph:

15. Any guesses?
Western Telegraph:

16. I'd have no idea:
Western Telegraph:

17. What's this beach called?
Western Telegraph:

 

Now for the answers:
1. Tenby
2. St Davids
3. Barafundle Bay
4. The Blue Lagoon
5. Caldey Island
6. Pembroke Dock and Neyland
7. Porthgain
8. Marloes
9. Ramsey Island
10. Strumble Head 
11. Skomer Island
12. Solva
13. Dale
14. Sandtop Bay on Caldey Island
15. St Ann's Head
16. Skrinkle Haven Beach
17. Monkstone Beach

So, how did you do? Let us know in the comments.
 