The time has come for Pembrokeshire County Council meetings to return, a county councillor has said.

The call came from councillor Samuel Kurtz, along with his Conservative councillor colleagues, who feels that it's time for county councillors to properly scrutinise decisions.

"The way that Pembrokeshire County Council have dealt with the coronavirus crisis so far has been hugely commendable," the Scleddau councillor said. "Staff have been under unprecedented pressure, from the revenues team to the refuse team and every employee in between. I take my hat off to them all for the hard work they have been doing.

"However, I now feel that we have reached the point were council meetings need to return. There are difficult decisions to be made and it's right that councillors have their say on those decisions.

"Westminster and Cardiff Bay have both adapted and made changes to allow elected members to publicly question and hold to account those making decisions. This isn't about political point scoring, but ensuring decisions are scrutinised properly and there is transparency. It's an important part of our local democracy."

Some of Pembrokeshire's community councils have been able to 'meet' digitally, another reason Cllr Kurtz believes PCC meetings should return.

Cllr Kurtz added: "With other public organisations regularly meeting digitally, there is no reason that the democratic deficit that currently exists in our county council can't be addressed."