A 91-YEAR-old Fishguard great-granny has rowed her way into the record books; becoming the fastest woman in her age group to complete a kilometre on an indoor rowing machine.

To make the victory even sweeter, 19 months before she set the new world record for the 90-99 age group Val Coleman fractured her hip and knew she had a long road ahead of her to get her fitness back.

Val is well-known in Fishguard as an active community volunteer and a keen member of Fishguard Leisure Centre, usually attending an astonishing ten classes a week.

She began rowing at the end of last year, becoming interested after watching the Celtic longboats crews training during her walks to Lowertown.

She joined the Jemima Rowing Club, of which her daughter Martha is a member as well as her grandson , and began training regularly with the rowers there on the club's rowing machines.

"When I was recovering, I used to go down and watch them launching," said Val. "I got interested in the rowing but I wasn't interested in going out in a boat.

"I've got a rowing machine at home now and I do a session every morning. It's really good all-round exercise."

On March 6 members of the club took part in an international competition where they rowed a kilometre on a rowing machine and digitally recorded their speeds.

Val had the third fastest time in the 80 plus category, completing a kilometre in 7 minutes and 35 seconds. However, there was also a 90 plus category so Martha contacted the organisers to see where Val came in that age group.

At the end of last month confirmation came back that Val had set a new world record for the fastest time in her age group.

"It was a surprise," said Val. "The fact that 19 months ago I fractured my hip. I've done a lot of exercise, walking and swimming to get back to fitness. That was the great thing. That aspect of it was really exciting."