IT was very exciting for Pembroke Bridge Club last week with its members beginning an additional session on Bridge Base Online.

“Since the beginning of isolation our attendance has been amazing,” said club owner Irene Delahunty.

“I needed to find a way to assemble our 'club family' on a regular basis and by setting us up playing online has turned out to be the perfect answer.

“Looking back to our first session we had eight full tables in play (32 members) and from thereafter we have continued to have the same number or more. On Friday, May 1, for example we had a record 11 tables all playing simultaneously, it’s really tremendous.”

Club members play for around two-and-a-half hours online, with Sarah Amos, tournament director in attendance for the duration of each meeting. At the end of the game a full set of results are given, and Master Points awarded.

Results; Tuesday, April 28, 8 Full Tables: Top N/S Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 70.11, 2nd Steve Jarvis and Hilary Davis 60.32, 3rd Avril Collins and Judy Lewis 46.49, 4th John Bowen and Julia Gilbertson. Top E/W Julie Milewski and Irene Delahunty 62.83, 2nd Pam Evans and Anne Marie Pagett 57.14, 3rd Lucy Brooker and John Valentine 56.28, 4th Pat Francis and Helen Morgan 51.52.

Thursday, April 30, 8 Full Tables: Top N/S Anthony Stevens and Peter Milewski 63.89, 2nd Margaret and Richard Caley 57.94, 3rd Catherine Dudlyke and Lynn Morris 52.87, 4th Martin and Aileen Neilan 50.00.

Top E/W Kevin Thomas and Gareth Jones 60.71, 2nd Keith Davidson and Jennifer Wardell 55.56, 3rd Judy Lewis and Liz Crockford 54.76, 4th John Seal and John Bowen 50.44.

Friday, May 1, 11 Full Tables: Top N/S Lee Collier and Irene Delahunty 67.72, 2nd Kay Clement and Jennifer Wardell 55.00, 3rd Margaret and Richard Caley 54.07, 4th Kevin Thomas and Cindy Middleton 52.50.

Top E/W Peter and Julie Milewski 62.47, 2nd Hilary Davis and Steve Jarvis 61.48, 3rd Carmel Wiseman and Peter Oeppen 58.15, 4th Pam Evans and Anne Marie Pagett 56.39.

The club plays three times a week, Tuesday mornings at 11am, Thursday afternoons at 2pm and Friday mornings at 11am. Start times are prompt.

The bridge ‘lessons' are also on-going with club teacher Peter Milewski who continues his classes on-line, in the ’Teacher’s Corner,’ on Wednesday mornings on Bridge club live at 11am. Members are absolutely delighted at being able to continue to learn this fabulous game, with beginners and intermediate players all welcome.

Along with the bridge, a weekly quiz is sent out to all members with the club’s newsletter. The club is happy to announce that for the third week in a row, Pam Evans, (quiz connoisseur) has been the winner.

Pam will receive her ’special’ prize when the club re-opens its doors.

Should you be interested in joining the Pembroke Bridge Club group, please contact irene.dela@btinternet.com for further information, or telephone 078 798 56512.