PEMBROKESHIRE’S dog beach ban has come into force but will not be actively enforced during lockdown.

Bylaws restrict dog walkers taking their pets to parts of eight of the county’s beaches with a total ban at Tenby North and Whitesands from May 1 to September 30.

With only essential travel permitted during the lockdown period due to the Covid-19 pandemic only dog owners within walking distance will be able to visit the beach areas without restrictions.

Questions had been raised on social media about whether the dog ban would be put in place this year due to the current situation.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman said: “With the ban on non-essential travel still in place, the Authority values the co-operation of the public in observing the restrictions.

“The council will not be actively enforcing the ban during the Covid-19 lockdown, given the practical issues involved in carrying out enforcement activity and the concerns this will raise.

“However, the situation will be monitored, and if this does become a problem, the matter of enforcement will be reviewed.”

Partial dog bans are in place at Lydstep, Newgale, Saundersfoot, Tenby Castle and South Beach, Amroth, Poppit Sands, Broad Haven North and Dale.