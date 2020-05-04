A WEATHER warning for gale-force winds has been issued for Pembrokeshire tonight (Monday, May 4).

The Met Office yellow alert runs from 9pm until 10am tomorrow (Tuesday, May 5).

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Strong easterly winds will develop across southwest England and parts of Wales during Monday evening and overnight before gradually easing through Tuesday morning.

"Winds will gust to around 50 mph at times, especially over and to the lee of high ground and are likely which may lead to some disruption.

“Some short term loss of power and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, is possible. It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities may be affected by spray and/or large waves.”