Pembrokeshire County Council is committed to supporting learners, parents and carers with distance learning.

That’s the message from Cllr Guy Woodham, cabinet member for education & lifelong learning and acting director for children and schools, Steven Richards-Downes.

A range of learning resources have been made available to learners via digital platforms while paper packs are being prepared for use where required.

Online learning activities created by schools across Pembrokeshire are available via dysguarlein.com

The website was launched last month to support parents juggling working with online learning.

The high quality resources are created by local teachers with council support and are accessible from any device, including smart phones.

Each week a new set of resources is dropped onto the website to help families with online learning.

The resources are proving popular with parents and children alike with pupils enjoying lessons ranging from storyboard animation to fossil finding.

Cllr Woodham said: “We are incredibly grateful to the teachers that are sharing their activities and suggestions on the platform.

“Thanks to all parents and children keeping it together during these challenging times.

“We hope you enjoy dysguarlein.com.”

Schools are also creating bespoke online resources for learners in their schools using a range of tools such as Microsoft and Google.

These will be in ways that learners are familiar with in their usual school setting.

Parents can access support about online learning via hwb at hwb.gov.wales/distance-learning/distance-learning-tools-through-hwb/parents-and-carers/”

In addition, schools are preparing paper based packs which they will make available to families who require them through collection, following social distancing measures, or other means in certain circumstances.

Mr Richards-Downes said: “Schools are also showcasing examples of online learning on a regular basis via social media.

“Please send examples of your work to the Twitter pages @schoolspembs @pembrokeshire.”

Mr Richards-Downes added: “We have a wide range of services providing online learning and opportunities these can be accessed again via our social media platforms for the music service, the youth service and Sport Pembrokeshire using their social media accounts."

facebook.com/PembsMusicService/ | @MusicPembs

facebook.com/PembrokeshireYouthOutreachTeam/ | @PembsYouthZone

facebook.com/SportPembrokeshire/ | @Sportpembs