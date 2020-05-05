PATIENTS who are on kidney dialysis are being advised to shield by the Chief Medical Officer for Wales in new letters being sent out this week.

More high-risk patients have been identified following updated searches of the primary care system.

Approximately 21,000 more patients have been identified as being at a higher risk of catching coronavirus and the new letter will advise them to shield for at least 12 weeks.

The move is in line with the other three nations while searches of the primary care system are still being conducted centrally and may identify further patients.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Government said: “We anticipate this process will be completed this week and any further patients identified will also receive a letter from the Chief Medical Officer.

“The list of high-risk conditions is under constant review and we are following the latest scientific and medical advice to ensure we have identified and contacted everyone who needs to be shielding.

“Given the severe nature of the measures those who are shielding must take – self-isolation for 12 weeks which includes reducing all non-essential contact with other household members – it is important only those are classed as high risk are added to it.

“In line with the initial 12 week shielding advice issued in late March, the latest letters advise people to shield until at least June 15, 2020. The four UK Chief Medical Officers will be meeting again to consider next steps and further advice will be issued before 15 June 2020 telling those who are shielding what to do next.”

GPs will be provided with an updated list of their patients who have been identified centrally and will remain able to identify and add further patients.

This will include English-border GP practices with Welsh resident patients. Secondary Care Clinicians/Specialists will be provided with the updated Welsh Shielded Patient List and will also now be able to identify and add further patients.

Local authorities and the major food retailers will receive the updated Welsh Shielded Patient List at the same time so that the additional people identified can access the support being provided.

The Welsh Conservative Shadow Health Minister, Angela Burns AM, has broadly welcomed the announcement that a new raft of shielding letters has been issued.

Angela Burns AM said: “This is good news for people who may have been concerned over whether they should or should not be shielding during the lockdown.

“Ideally, it would have been done earlier, although I accept that these are unique circumstances, and so I encourage people here in Wales to make sure that they approach their GP if they think they have been missed and should be shielding.”