SOME planning applications will be delegated to National Park officers – including its own applications – if a temporary amendment is approved on Wednesday (May 6).

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority will meet this week and is recommended to make changes to the scheme of delegation for three months for certain planning applications.

This, a report to Wednesday’s meeting states is “to enable continuity of the planning service during this Covid -19 period".

It will apply to applications submitted by the Authority or a member or employee of the authority where the chief executive or director of planning and head of park direction will be given delegated authority.

Applications with a recommendation contrary to the view of a city, town or community council, will be delegated to the chief executive or director of planning if there is agreement from the chairman and vice chairman of the development management committee.

A similar process will be held for any major applications which have not received any objections from a third party.

If there is not agreement between the chairman and vice chairman an application will be sent to the next available committee and it is anticipated the number of applications meeting the criteria will be low – currently 16 – a report adds.

The authority’s scheme of delegation already allows for the decision on many applications to be taken by planning officers, head of planning and head of park direction, or the chief executive.