A Haverfordwest hospice at home charity has received £1,000 to help young people suffering the loss of a close relative.

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home received the donation from Persimmon Homes West Wales as part of the housebuilder’s re-launched Building Futures campaign.

The charity provides sustainable services which promote good end of life care in Pembrokeshire, focusing on the care of patients, their families and carers, including children.

The windfall will be used to buy new books, jigsaws, toys and other resources to help children open up and come to terms with their situation, alongside experienced paediatric counselling.

Judith Williams, of Paul Sartori Hospice at Home, said: “We are committed to supporting every person in the county who needs us. As well as helping those needing end of life care, we are committed to supporting family members with grief and bereavement support.

“Funding is always hard to come by so we are extremely grateful to Persimmon Homes for this generous donation.”

Persimmon is giving away £1million through the Building Futures programme. The campaign aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories – education and arts, health and sport.

A total of 128 grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner in October.

There will also be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each sector, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “We’re delighted to help Paul Sartori Hospice at Home. Every year the charity does amazing work to support people in need across Pembrokeshire

“Building Futures is all about helping young people and youth groups in our area. We’re accepting entries until the end of May so we’d urge more people to apply by visiting www.persimmonhomes.com/charity.”

