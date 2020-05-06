TWO COMMUNITY artists are bringing smiles to residents in the St Davids area in a safe and socially distanced way.

Front Lawn Fools has been set up by Suzi MacGregor and Angharad Tudor, two multi-disciplinary artists who both found themselves back in their home city during lockdown.

The pair are performers and community arts organisers who suddenly found themselves without work due to the pandemic.

Together they decided to use their skills to boost community spirit and keep residents entertained. The challenge was how to do this while adhering to social distancing rules and government guidelines.

After much deliberation, and encouraged by the local community, they devised a short clowning routine to perform in the St Davids area once a week during their hour of exercise.

Their show educates on social distancing, wit the help of tape measure and hand sanitiser and includes some "ridiculous busking skills".

You don't have to have a front lawn just a window you can watch them out of.

Both performers stay at least two metres apart throughout and stay at least two metres way from properties while audience members stay indoors and watch from inside.

They are hoping to lift spirits, improve the wellbeing of isolated children and their parents, the elderly and vulnerable adults, giving them a giggle to brighten their week and break up routine.

The duo is also hoping to visit more rural areas of St Davids and to work with community care groups.

"The arts are important for wellbeing, noticeably reducing anxiety and depression, which we have seen a significant rise in since lockdown was implemented," said Angharad.

"Exercising only once a day can also be extremely difficult for those who have learning difficulties and mental health problems. We hope to bring a small window of levity for those who feel isolated for reasons beyond the lockdown."

Front lawn fools are visiting Maes Dyfed, in St Davids, on Monday, May 11 and Brynteg on Monday, May 18.

"It's like an old school visit from the local jesters, inviting some innocence, laughter and lightness into the local community," said Angharad.

If you would like the fools to come and perform for your family text 07746250893. Performances can only take place in the St Davids locality and are planned with those who have requested them.

For more information text the number above or see the Front Lawn Fools Facebook page.