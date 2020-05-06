A PAIR from Cardiff were fined after claiming they were travelling to Tenby 'for a walk'.
The pair were stopped by the Pembrokeshire Roads Police Unit at Stepaside this afternoon (Wednesday, May 6).
A check on the passenger of the BMW showed him to be wanted on a prison recall and he was arrested.
Pembrokeshire Roads Police Unit said: "The driver was reported for breaching the non-essential travel guidelines and was turned around.
"He then turned up at our checks at Penblewin, again unable to justify his presence in the area.
"He was reported again and escorted out of Pembrokeshire."
