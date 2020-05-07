PEMBROKESHIRE residents will be out in force again tonight (Thursday, May 7) to clap for all NHS and care workers at 8pm.
In what has now become a weekly tradition since the lockdown was put in place, residents have been taking to their front doors to clap for all frontline staff who are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
One man who will also be out playing the bagpipes is Graham Phillips from Pembroke.
Graham has played several times at other remembrance services across the county and will be playing again tonight in respect of all care workers.