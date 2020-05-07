VE Day - Friday May 8 - marks 75 years since the Second World War in Europe came to an end.

And – despite lockdown – the occasion will be commemorated the length and breadth of the United Kingdom during the day’s bank holiday.

Socially-distanced celebrations will be very much to the fore, but there’s nothing to stop people putting out the red, white and blue bunting and raising a glass to those whose efforts and sacrifice throughout the conflict resulted in victory and freedom.

And there’s plenty being shared nationally, including:

11am: A two-minute silence will be held to honour the service and sacrifice of the wartime generation and reflect on the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on so many lives across the world.

11.15am: The nation is invited to join in with the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) VE Day 75 Livestream, where the generations of the Second World War and today are brought together to chat about their shared experiences.

Hosted by TV presenter Sonali Shah, the 45-minute programme will feature stories from those who served and sacrificed, as well as recognising the difficulties people are experiencing today.

3pm: The Nation’s Toast to the Heroes of World War Two. Take part by raising a glass, cheering and clapping on your doorsteps and saying: “To those who gave so much, we thank you.”

9pm: A pre-recorded address by the Queen will be broadcast at the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address on May 8 1945.

After the Queen’s address, the nation is invited to come together in a rendition of Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again on BBC One.

First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford said: “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the determination of our veterans and those who contributed to Britain’s efforts during the Second World War. As we remember and thank them, let’s find inspiration in their bravery to guide us through our own extraordinary moment in history.”

Online highlights nationally include the Royal Voluntary Service's day of themed activities at the Virtual Village Hall royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/VVH, which includes a live singalong of wartime songs, a jive dance class and a 1940s hairstyle tutorial.

*Are you planning a VE Day celebration in Pembrokeshire? Send in your stories and pictures to the Western Telegraph on wtnews@westerntelegraph.co.uk