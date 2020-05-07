FAMILIES and individuals in the St Davids area struggling to fill up the fridge during the coronavirus pandemic can turn to the St Davids Food Pod.

The Pod is part of the wider Fishguard and St Davids food hub. It started last year and has since been scaled up in response to the Covid-19 crisis to provide food support for vulnerable local residents.

The Fishguard part is run by volunteers from Fishguard and Goodwick Food Support and Transition Bro Gwaun.

The St Davids branch is co-ordinated by Louise Tarbuck with help from a team of volunteers including city councillors.

This has been supported by St Davids Penknife Club who have donated funds to support it. The club is also accepting and managing monetary donations on behalf of the food hub.

Food donations have come from Puffin Produce, Gill's salads, CKs supermarket, Shalom House, Loisin's Sweets, and Trussell Trust as well as individuals who have left goods at collection points in local shops and garages.

Celtic Quest Coasteering and Menevia WI have also donated reusable face masks to help keep volunteers safe.

The food is sorted into parcels at City Hall every week, thanks to the city council who have made the venue available, and delivered by volunteers to households who are finding things difficult.

"This is just the start of something very special that will have to continue as long as it is needed," said Louise.

"Thank you to everyone who has put something in our collection points in local shops or dropped off at our open sessions.

"We are also very touched by the many people who have donated money, as it has been that generosity that allows us to keep on the road and filling parcels. We are simply indebted to our donors."

Louise also thanked the Fishguard branch of the project who had ensured St Davids received its share of the bulk donations and all the project's dedicated volunteers.

"Our volunteers have driven around the county, sometimes several times a day, to collect donations from supermarkets and stores in Haverfordwest and surrounds, up to Fishguard and back to St Davids to collect and share all the donations to as many people as possible all over this part of Pembrokeshire," she said.

"Others have packed food into parcels, and more have driven the highways and tracks to deliver parcels to our community wherever they are needed. They are our lifeblood."

Anyone who needs help from the food hub can contact Louise through Facebook messenger or on 01437 729321.

"The St David's food pod has a simple system that anyone who asks for help will be given it," she said.

"We can provide parcels to collect or for them to be delivered to your doorsteps by the befriender volunteers.

"We hope that everyone feels included - and that means anyone can ask for help. There are no questions asked. We can and will help however we can. "