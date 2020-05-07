Throughout the chaos of coronavirus lockdown, there has been a constant shining light around which the entire nation has united in pride and admiration: our NHS staff and front-line keyworkers.

Every Thursday, we have all joined in the weekly round of applause to honour and celebrate our key workers who are keeping the Pembrokeshire and beyond going during this difficult time.

Many Iconic Pembrokeshire buildings have been lit up in the NHS colour of blue, while doorsteps have seen hundreds of people taking part in an emotional showing of gratitude. Thousands of pounds have been raised via members of the public and local sporting clubs to help the NHS staff protected with personal protective equipment.

Therefore, the Western Telegraph has teamed up with a number of local businesses to say a massive “Thank you” to each and every one of our keyworkers during these uncertain times.

‘We are so proud of each and every one of you’

Direct Nursing Services

We are South Wales's premier Nursing Agency specialising in the provision of qualified nurses and experienced healthcare support workers to major NHS trusts, private hospitals, local authority and private nursing Homes, Surgeries and many more.

"Be proud of the work you do, the person you are and the difference you make. Despite being sometimes afraid, despite having the sort of stress that many would not bear. Doing their job, in a hospital ward or a care home, along with the many others, our staff give their very best. We will never forget how amazing they truly are, or always have been. We really do appreciate, respect and applaud you. And we are here to support your needs, both nursing & care staff and clients."

Riverlea LTD

Based in South and West Wales, Riverlea is committed to providing a first-class service to the surrounding agricultural community. We have been operating since 1972 and always go the extra mile to provide support for our customers. With four dealerships, based in Whitland, Crymych, Llandow and Raglan, our highly skilled team are well-placed to advise you on the machinery and equipment you need to run a successful horticultural, construction or agricultural operation.

"Thank you to all our NHS staff and keyworkers for keeping us safe."

Wembley Container storage

We offer a secure facility at an affordable price for both personal and business use. Whether you are moving to a new house, and need a secure place to store your furniture or just general storage, We can provide that space for you.

"Thank you to all our NHS staff and Keyworkers."

Zedten Caravans & Tenby Tourers

Welcome to Wales’ family run touring caravan sales centre with the best customer satisfaction. With everything you need from a large range of caravans and motorhomes, a servicing and repair centre, accessories shop and much more all on one site based at our main office in Llanteg, Narberth, with dedicated staff and customer services always on hand to offer you expert advice on the right choices to help you find your ideal caravan or motorhome.

"Thank you to all our NHS & Keyworkers."

Millforge Ltd

Millforge Ltd is a family run business which was setup in 1993 after many years of experience in the garage and 24hr rescue and recovery business, We are able to offer services from general service and repairs on heavy goods vehicles, plant, vans and cars etc. A MOT testing station facility for Class 4 (cars), 5l (minibuses) and 7(light vans up to 3,500kg). Running in conjunction with the garage is the 24-hour road rescue and recovery service which is second to none. Millforge prides itself on being the local AA, RAC, Green Flag and Britannia garage agent covering the whole of Pembrokeshire. If a vehicle cannot be repaired roadside or back at the garage, with the correct cover it can be recovered anywhere in Great Britain.

"Thank you to all our NHS and Keyworks for their dedication"

Greenacres skip Hire

Pembrokeshire’s longest established skip hire company, Choose Greenacres Skip Hire for a wide range of waste removal and recycling services. You can rely on us for a complete range of waste management services. We are the oldest skip hire company in Pembrokeshire and have built a great reputation for offering comprehensive commercial and household waste recycling services. Get in touch with our team for a high-quality skip hire and waste management service, we are an eco-friendly company and recycle 90 per cent of all waste collected. Our collection services are available in Pembrokeshire and surrounding areas.

"Thank you for your continued support – and please, continue to stay safe and look after each other."

JT Auto services

Is the date of your car's yearly MOT test approaching? Have you been searching for a garage in the Haverfordwest area? The mechanics at JT Auto services have the skill to ensure that your car's test follows VOSA's standards. With 20 years of experience in the industry, you can trust us to complete all MOTs to a high standard. We pride ourselves on going the extra mile for our customers. Over the years we have developed a great reputation in the local area and are known for providing an excellent service. We can always be relied upon to complete our work to the highest standard, so you can drive your car away with confidence.

"Thank you to everyone keeping us safe!"

Airfield Metals

Experts in metal recycling- We are the leading recycling experts in Pembrokeshire & Carmarthenshire, paying top prices for your scrap metal. We recycle a wide variety of different metals including non-ferrous & ferrous metals, scrap cars and more, providing a dedicated pick-up service to our customers. We have vast experience in the recycling industry, with a team of dedicated professionals able to assist you with whatever recycling services you require.

"Everyone at Airfield Metals are humbled and grateful for all your hard work in keeping us safe."

Prendergast Butchers

Prendergast Butchers are committed to providing locally sourced produce. Our goal is to bring the Best of Pembrokeshire’s produce together at our Haverfordwest shop, whilst offering this with fantastic service and value for money, All our products come directly from our own farm or from a few very carefully selected local suppliers who meet our quality ethos. Our Meat is dry aged for minimum of 32 days to ensure the best quality and flavour possible. Every order is freshly prepared and dispatched in our cool boxes to reach you fresh. Please note that due to the increased number of deliveries we can not offer a same day or next day services for orders.

"We thank you for your patience. We would like to take the opportunity to say a massive Thank you to all our dedicated NHS and keyworkers for their care and loyalty to keeping us all safe."