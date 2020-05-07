Crews from three fire stations have been attending a serious vehicle fire in Rosemarket.
The vehicle was carrying oxy-acetylene, a fuel used in oxy-fuel welding, which can be extremely flammable.
Fire crews from Haverfordwest, Milford Haven and Pembroke Dock attended the incident after receiving a call at 6.37pm this evening (Thursday, May 7) and
A stop message was issued at 8.50pm, but fire crews are still on the scene.
