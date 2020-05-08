FOUR night-time beach-goers have been sent back to Cardiff from Pembrokeshire by police.

Officers on 'essential travel' patrols went to Saundersfoot after a report of 'suspicious activity' in the village.

The quartet were located on the beach by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit night shift and Pembroke Dock officers.

Posting on Twitter in the early hours of the morning today (Friday), the unit said: "All four travelled from Cardiff with no valid reasonable excuse.

"4 x FPNs (fixed penalty notices) issues and both vehicles escorted out of the county."

Yesterday (Thursday) evening, the team reported "So far today, we've already stopped persons from as far afield as Hampshire and Bristol, heading into Pembrokeshire on non-essential journeys.

"They, along with others from closer to home, such as Llanelli and Swansea, have been reported and turned around. Patrols continuing"

Superintendent Ross Evans of Pembrokeshire police has assured that extra staff will be working in Pembrokeshire to check essential travel over the bank holiday weekend.

He added: "Huge thanks to the great Pembrokeshire public, all key workers and everyone keeping our county safe."

Pembrokeshire County Council officers will also be on patrol, in liaison with police.

Authority leader Cllr Davd Simpson said in his daily coronavirus update yesterday (Thursday): "A bank holiday weekend does not mean that we can just go out for no reason, or jump in the car for a spin.

"This weekend is no different to the previous 43 days. We remain in lockdown.

"Pembrokeshire is not open this weekend, and now is not the time to visit."