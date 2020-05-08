A TWO-minute silence will be held this morning (Friday, May 8) at 11am to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.
The end of the war resulted in spontaneous celebrations breaking out across the nation. A national holiday was declared and people from all walks of life came together to mark the moment.
The two-minute silence is the start of a UK-wide celebration which will also see Winston Churchill’s famous speech shown on the BBC at 3pm.
As part of the celebration, people are encouraged to take to their gardens for tea and scones before dinner at 6pm.
People are also asked to raise a glass to their neighbours before a nationwide sing-along to ‘We’ll meet again’ with the Royal British Legion following the Queen’s address.
Union Flags will also fly at full mast on UK Government buildings.
