TENBY'S Greenhill School is set to share its digital journey with other educators in Wales next week in a national webinar.

Leading the school's part of the webinar will be Jonathan Evans, Greenhill’s DCF (Digital Competence Framework) lead, who will be accompanied by Vicki Price, the school’s head of computing.

They will be talking about how staff, pupils and parents have embraced digital engagement and training since the lockdown started.

Greenhill was approached by Ryan Evans, Google trainer with Aspire2Be, to be part of the webinar with him and other Google experts.

Vicki said it was a fantastic opportunity to showcase what the school has been doing.

“Jonathan has held a twice-weekly geek-meet online with staff, which has been very successful,” she said.

“He has created a resources website for staff, pupils and parents to support them. On top of this, staff meet daily on Microsoft Teams to discuss the day ahead, giving them valuable time to connect with each other.

Vicki added: “The school has fully embraced many features of the Hwb Platform, some more successfully than others, and we hope that by taking part in this webinar we can show others the journey our staff, pupils and parents have taken in these challenging times.”

The webinar will be held via Hwb on Tuesday May 12 at 12:30pm as part of a demonstration of Creative Writing Using G Suite.

You can register to view the webinar here