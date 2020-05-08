A PLAN for 23 houses in Eglwyswrw is in the pipeline with residents urged to have their say at the pre-application stage.

Asbri Planning is consulting on the Wales and West Housing Association’s full application for 23 homes, all of which will be social rented and managed by the association, at the southern side of Eglwyswrw, to the west of the B4332 Heol yr Ysgol road to Cenarth.

It includes a mix of housing types including one bedroom flats, one and two bedroom bungalows, as well as two and three bedroom houses.

The site occupies an allocated site in Pembrokeshire County Council’s Local Development Plan, in “a sustainable location with frequent bus services to surrounding towns and villages.”

The pre-application consultation stage ends on Monday, May 11 with members of local community groups online urging people to have their say.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the plans are only available online at asbriplanning.co.uk/statutory-pre-application-consultation/heol-yr-eglwys-eglwyswrw-pembrokeshire/

Views expressed on social media include concern about the density of the houses planned, the need for a public meeting and therefore, an extension to the process, as well as the lack of opportunity for people to buy affordable homes rather than rent.

“The idea of a Community Land Trust has been discussed for Eglwyswrw where a local committee would work with a housing association to develop local housing that would have a local letting policy developed by local people. This should be considered as a partnership development with the community,” adds a Facebook page for the village.

Following the consultation the proposals will be submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning department.

Plans for 23 homes in Eglwyswrw are at the pre-application stage. PICTURES: Asbri Planning