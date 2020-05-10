Everyone knows that Pembrokeshire is blessed with fine beaches, but there's so much more to see in the county.

We've picked 13 of Pembrokeshire's stunning castles, statues and landmarks, how many can you name?

Pictures one to eight are buildings and landmarks around Pembrokeshire, while nine to 13 are towns, villages and beaches.

The photos, provided by Gareth Davies Photography, show just some of what Pembrokeshire has to offer - maybe you'll even find a new spot to visit when lockdown is over.

Let us know how you do in the comments below.

Good luck!

1. I hope you're all taking care at the moment:

2. What's the set of buildings in the background?

3. Damn, that's big:

4. No hint for this one:

5. Man, that's a nice castle

6. Name that church hidden behind the tree

7. I wouldn't want to take a stumble here:

8. This one once featured on an episode of Grand Designs:

Places in Pembrokeshire

9. Not as big as the beach up the road:

10. By any other name this place would smell as sweet

11. Once a small commercial harbour used for exporting stone from the nearby quarry:

12. I'm not sure I would get this one:

13. No hint for this one:

So, how did you do?

1. Carew Castle

2. Valero refinery

3. Llys Y Fran dam

4. Fisherman statue in Milford Haven

5. Manorbier castle

6. St David's Cathedral

7. Strumble Head

8. Tenby lifeboat station

9. Little Haven Beach

10. Rosebush

11. Porthgain

12. Monkstone beach

13. Lower Fishguard