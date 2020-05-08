FOUR people have been fined after attempting to drive from Dorset to Milford Haven to look at a boat.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers stopped the car on the A477 near Llanteg earlier today (Friday May 8) as part of routine checks to ensure people are complying with Covid-19 regulations.
The occupants stated they had travelled around 200 miles, and were on their way to look at a boat they were interested in buying.
All four adults were issued with penalty notices.
Inspector Andy Williams said: “While the majority of people are complying with the restrictions that have been put in place to ensure our own safety, we are still coming across a small minority who do not seem to understand the regulations.
“It is vital that, for as long as the restrictions remain in place, everyone takes responsibility for their actions and ensures they are only travelling when absolutely necessary.
“Our continued aim is to support public health by keeping our key worker colleagues, and the general public, safe.”