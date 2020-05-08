A 1940s themed 'pop-up' radio station has launched to celebrate VE Day across the country.

In honour of the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday, May 8 - Absolute Radio has created a radio station entirely dedicated to the 1940s.

The station - named Absolute Radio 40s - will be on the airwaves for 24 hours to honour the 'inspiring generation of people who lived through the Second World War and the sacrifices they made'.

What songs will be on the playlist?

The station will play an uplifting mix of songs from artists including Billie Holliday, The Andrews Sisters, Judy Garland, Glenn Miller, Bing Crosby, Doris Day, Gracie Fields, Benny Goodman, Tommy Dorsey and of course Vera Lynn.

Special news bulletins will air

For those who have been inspired by war veteran Captain Tom Moore’s story and wish to know more about World War II, Absolute Radio 40s will play special news bulletins which chart events as they unfolded on May 8, 1945.

There’ll also be poignant speech content from those who were part of the original celebrations.

Who else will present on the day?

Presenters featured on the station across the day include Dave Berry, Jason Manford, Leona Graham and Claire Sturgess.

The temporary radio station aims to unite care-homes, hospitals and residences across the country - and create the 'biggest virtual self-isolation street party' in the UK.

What have radio bosses said?

Absolute Radio Content Director Paul Sylvester said: “The 75th anniversary of VE Day is a momentous event in our history and it’s tragic that celebrations have had to be rightly curtailed because of the Coronavirus.

"The incredible music and compelling stories you’ll hear on Absolute Radio 40s will bring comfort and entertainment to those older listeners in self-isolation and remind the rest of us of the importance of this day.

"Taking the Absolute Radio decade strategy and creating this unique pop-up station for 24 hours is the simplest way that we can pay our own very small tribute.”

When will it launch - and how can I listen?

Absolute Radio 40s will broadcast from 24 hours launching at midnight on Friday, May 8.

The station will be available on 1215AM across the UK, on DAB+ in London and online at absoluteradio.co.uk.