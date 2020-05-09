FOUR MEN were arrested by Dyfed Powys Police's Road Policing Unit yesterday (Friday) evening, after testing positive for drug use during roadside stop checks and after running a red light.
At Kilgetty a man was arrested after officers smelt cannabis in his vehicle during a routine stop check. The man provided a positive roadside drugs swab and also handed over a small amount of cannabis.
The man was released under investigation for drug driving, while the issue of possession was dealt with out of court.
In Haverfordwest was also arrested for drug driving. He was initially stopped by police for driving through a red light. A roadside drugs swab was administered, which tested positive for cannabis. Blood samples were taken at custody, and the man was released under investigation, pending results.
At Llanteg a man who had travelled to Pembrokeshire to Lancashire to pick up a bike was stopped during a routine check. He also tested positive for drug use at the roadside and has been released pending the the results of his blood samples.
Another man tested positive for cannabis during a stop check at Penblewin. The man from the Cardiff area was tested for drugs and provided a positive reading for cannabis. Blood samples were taken in custody and he was released pending the results.