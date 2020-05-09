Pembrokeshire Road policing unit is patrolling the main routes into Pembrokeshire this bank holiday weekend, as well as conducting numerous coastal and rural patrols throughout the county and along the border with Carmarthenshire.

Officers from the RPU as well as colleagues from the dog handling team and neighbourhood policing teams, have been working to ensure that the government guidelines concerning essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic are being adhered to.

Yesterday (Friday) they said that, despite the efforts of the vast majority, they had still made four drug drive arrests and turned around numerous drivers for non-essential travel.

These included two people from Swansea stopped while "going for a spin" to Tenby. The pair was stopped at Llanteg. They were both reported for non-essential travel and escorted out of Pembrokeshire. The driver was also reported for having no tax or MOT.

A man who was taking his children for a spin - to help them get to sleep, was stop checked at Penblewin. Checks showed his vehicle was not insured. He was reported for non-essential travel and driving while uninsured.

Police dealt with a repeat offender in Haverfordwest during a stop check yesterday evening. The man, who has previously been dealt with for breaching the non-essential guidelines in the past, was again unable to account for his travel. Both he and his passenger were dealt with accordingly.

Inspector Andy Williams said: "While the majority of people are complying with the restrictions that have been put in place to ensure our own safety, we are still coming across a small minority who do not seem to understand the regulations.

"It is vital that, for as long as the restrictions remain in place, everyone takes responsibility for their actions and ensures they are only travelling when absolutely necessary.

"Our continued aim is to support public health by keeping our key worker colleagues, and the general public, safe."