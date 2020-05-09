PEMBROKESHIRE Road Policing Unit (RPU) has had a busy morning. Turning around and fining drivers travelling into the county for non-essential reasons.
Along with colleagues from the dog handling team and neighbourhood policing teams the unit is conducting stop checks in several areas.
At Penblewin the occupants of a car from the Ammanford area were stop checked. They said they were travelling to Pembrokeshire to collect some paint, a round trip in the region of between 80 / 90 miles. They were issued non-fixed penalty notices for essential travel, and their vehicle turned around.
Also at Penblewin this morning a woman from Swansea, out for a spin to see her son in Pembroke was stopped.
She was reported for non-essential travel and told to go home
The driver of another car heading west into the county turned around at Penblewin upon seeing the RPU checkpoint.
The car was subsequently stop checked in Llanddewi Velfrey, on its way back east. The two occupants stated they had come from Llanelli for 'a spin'. Both were reported for non-essential travel.