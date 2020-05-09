Nine new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Pembrokeshire, figures released by Public Health Wales confirmed today.

The total number of new cases in the Hywel Dda Health Board area was ten, with no new cases in Ceredigion and one new case in Carmarthenshire.

This brings the total number of recorded cases in Pembrokeshire to 245, with a further 38 cases recorded in Ceredigion and 521 in Carmathenshire.

In Pembrokeshire 19 percent of those tested for the virus have recorded a positive result.

There has been a total of 1099 suspected deaths reported across Wales from the virus, with 49 of these occurring in the Hywel Dda Health Board area.

Nine new deaths were reported across Wales today (Saturday).

A total number of 39,671 people in Wales have been tested for the virus and there have been 11,121 confirmed cases across the country.

Yesterday (Friday) 1,096 individual tests were carried out with 118 new cases recorded in Wales today.

Dr Christopher Williams, incident director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales.

Welcomed the news that lockdown in Wales would continue for another three weeks.

He urged members of the public to continue to adhere to the strict measures in place to halt the spread of the virus.