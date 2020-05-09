Road Policing Units have reported members of the public using “some of the most ridiculous excuses and flagrant disregard of the restrictions” in the last 24 hours.

Carmarthenshire Road Policing Unit stopped a car of five plus dog, who had travelled all the way from Warwickshire to have a “walk on the beach” at Saundersfoot. They were reported and told to go home.

Another car travelled from Northampton for a spin, It was stopped and reported in Carmarthen, however this did not deter the driver, the vehicle was stopped and reported again in Pembrokeshire.

Police in Pembrokeshire stopped a car in Kilgetty. The occupants, from Birmingham, said they thought they’d go to the beach after picking up a parcel. Unfortunately that parcel was in the Worcester area. Both were reported for non-essential travel and their vehicle turned around.

Also in Kilgetty a couple who had travelled from Llanelli was stopped. The pair said they were going to Pembroke for a spin. Both were reported for non-essential travel and their vehicle turned around accordingly.

There were more drug drive arrests this weekend. A man stop checked in the Johnston area tested positive at the roadside for cannabis. He was arrested and blood samples taken in custody. He was released under investigation pending the results.

Other drivers who had valid reasons for travel were found to be in breach of other regulations.

A courier from Somerset was stopped at Penblewin. He had valid reasons for travel but no business cover on his insurance. He was reported for driving while uninsured, and rectified the problem at the roadside.

At Red Roses another driver was reported for driving otherwise than in accordance and whilst uninsured, following a stop check on the A477.The man had genuine reasons behind his travel, however was travelling alone and only held a provisional licence.

Another man from the Bristol area was stop checked in Kilgetty. He had come from Bristol and had valid reasons for travel but was reported for driving with the cord exposed on his tyres.